Brownie Leaderboard

As well as assigning a score to each brownie, I also put it in a category based on score. On this page I list those categories and the brownies that fall into each one. I used to list all the brownies alongside their score but that quickly became unwieldy: this page gives you a vague understanding of brownie rankings, while forcing you to actually read my reviews if you want precise scores. Muahahahaha!
Excellent Brownies (Score: 35+)
Banana and Nutella Blondie from Sweet Tooth Factory
Cheesecake Brownie from Tea, Bread & Brownie
Cookie Dough Brownie from Sweet Tooth Factory
Walnut Brownie from Ole & Steen
Great Brownies (Score: 30-34)
Biscoff Brownie from The Apple Blue
Chocolate & Pecan Brownie from Gail’s Bakery
Chocolate Brownie from Galeta
Chocolate Brownie from Whoa! Coffee
Curly Whirly Brownie from Konditor
Peanut Butter Blondie from Galeta
Peanut Butter Brownie from Bad Brownie
Pecan Caramel Brownie from Konditor
Salted Caramel Brownie from Galeta
Salted Caramel Brownie from Bertie & Boo
Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie from Zizzi
Good Brownies (Score: 25-29)
Belgian Chocolate Brownie Pudding from Sainsbury’s
Caramel Fudge Brownie from The Black Lab Coffee Shop
Chocolate Brownie from Brickwood
Chocolate Brownie from Esquires Coffee
Chocolate Brownie from Holiday Inn Leicester
Chocolate Brownie from Pret A Manger
Chocolate Brownie from Starbucks
Chocolate Brownie from Tea, Bread & Brownie
Chocolate Brownie from Vagabond
Double Decker Brownie from Bread & Honey
Espresso Caramel Brownie from 200 Degrees Coffee Shop
Fudge Brownie Bites from Thorntons
Hazelnut Brownie from Sweet Tooth Factory
Hot Choc Brownie from Giraffe
Mini Brownie Bites from M&S
Peanut Butter Blondie from National Theatre Espresso Bar
Peanut Butter Brownie from Konditor
Peanut Butter Brownie from Pasta Pia
Salted Caramel Brownie from Black Sheep Coffee
Okay Brownies (Score: 16-24)
Belgian Chocolate Brownie from EAT
Belgian Chocolate Brownie from Goduto
Caramel And Sea Salt Brownie from Caffè Nero
Cheesecake Brownie from Lulin Teas
Chocolate Brownie from Cranford Café & Sandwich Bar
Chocolate Brownie from National Theatre Espresso Bar
Chocolate Brownie from Pizza Express
Chocolate Brownie from San Fairie Ann
Chocolate Brownie from Sonoma
Chocolate Brownie Bites from Tesco
Chocolate Brownie Pudding from Waitrose
Chocolate Brownie with Belgian Chocolate from Waitrose
Chocolate Fondant Brownie from Park Inn Southend
Christmas Chocolate And Hazelnut Brownie Bites from Sainsbury’s
Christmas Tree Brownie from Starbucks
Cookie Dough Brownie from Boots
Mini Brownie Bites from Waitrose
Nero Espresso And Chocolate Brownie from Caffè Nero
Raspberry Brownie from Pieno-Lleno
S’more Brownie from Sweet Tooth Factory
Velvet Rose Brownie from South River Coffee
Poor Brownies (Score: 11-15)
Brownie from Pizza Hut
Chocolate Brownie from Creams
Chocolate Brownie from Pumpkin
Oreo Brownie from Chocofruit
Two-Bite Brownies from Two-Bite Brownies
Terrible Brownies (Score: 6-10)
Brownie Slices from Sainsbury’s
Chocolate Brownie from Oh So
Salted Caramel Brownie from Blackbird Bakery
Worst Brownies (Score: 5 or less)
90-Calorie Brownie from Fibre One
Chocolate Brownie from Costa Coffee
Not Really Brownies (Score: varies, not super high)
Sometimes I write reviews of things that aren’t really brownies but are only ‘sort of’ brownies, for various reasons. Those reviews are here.
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice-Cream from Ben & Jerry’s
Fudge Brownie Milkshake from Frijj
‘The Brownie’ from Hotel Chocolat