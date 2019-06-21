Brownie Leaderboard

As well as assigning a score to each brownie, I also put it in a category based on score. On this page I list those categories and the brownies that fall into each one. I used to list all the brownies alongside their score but that quickly became unwieldy: this page gives you a vague understanding of brownie rankings, while forcing you to actually read my reviews if you want precise scores. Muahahahaha!

Excellent Brownies (Score: 35+)

Banana and Nutella Blondie from Sweet Tooth Factory

Cheesecake Brownie from Tea, Bread & Brownie

Cookie Dough Brownie from Sweet Tooth Factory

Walnut Brownie from Ole & Steen

Great Brownies (Score: 30-34)

Biscoff Brownie from The Apple Blue

Chocolate & Pecan Brownie from Gail’s Bakery

Chocolate Brownie from Galeta

Chocolate Brownie from Whoa! Coffee

Curly Whirly Brownie from Konditor

Peanut Butter Blondie from Galeta

Peanut Butter Brownie from Bad Brownie

Pecan Caramel Brownie from Konditor

Salted Caramel Brownie from Galeta

Salted Caramel Brownie from Bertie & Boo

Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie from Zizzi

Good Brownies (Score: 25-29)

Belgian Chocolate Brownie Pudding from Sainsbury’s

Caramel Fudge Brownie from The Black Lab Coffee Shop

Chocolate Brownie from Brickwood

Chocolate Brownie from Esquires Coffee

Chocolate Brownie from Holiday Inn Leicester

Chocolate Brownie from Pret A Manger

Chocolate Brownie from Starbucks

Chocolate Brownie from Tea, Bread & Brownie

Chocolate Brownie from Vagabond

Double Decker Brownie from Bread & Honey

Espresso Caramel Brownie from 200 Degrees Coffee Shop

Fudge Brownie Bites from Thorntons

Hazelnut Brownie from Sweet Tooth Factory

Hot Choc Brownie from Giraffe

Mini Brownie Bites from M&S

Peanut Butter Blondie from National Theatre Espresso Bar

Peanut Butter Brownie from Konditor

Peanut Butter Brownie from Pasta Pia

Salted Caramel Brownie from Black Sheep Coffee

Okay Brownies (Score: 16-24)

Belgian Chocolate Brownie from EAT

Belgian Chocolate Brownie from Goduto

Caramel And Sea Salt Brownie from Caffè Nero

Cheesecake Brownie from Lulin Teas

Chocolate Brownie from Cranford Café & Sandwich Bar

Chocolate Brownie from National Theatre Espresso Bar

Chocolate Brownie from Pizza Express

Chocolate Brownie from San Fairie Ann

Chocolate Brownie from Sonoma

Chocolate Brownie Bites from Tesco

Chocolate Brownie Pudding from Waitrose

Chocolate Brownie with Belgian Chocolate from Waitrose

Chocolate Fondant Brownie from Park Inn Southend

Christmas Chocolate And Hazelnut Brownie Bites from Sainsbury’s

Christmas Tree Brownie from Starbucks

Cookie Dough Brownie from Boots

Mini Brownie Bites from Waitrose

Nero Espresso And Chocolate Brownie from Caffè Nero

Raspberry Brownie from Pieno-Lleno

S’more Brownie from Sweet Tooth Factory

Velvet Rose Brownie from South River Coffee

Poor Brownies (Score: 11-15)

Brownie from Pizza Hut

Chocolate Brownie from Creams

Chocolate Brownie from Pumpkin

Oreo Brownie from Chocofruit

Two-Bite Brownies from Two-Bite Brownies

Terrible Brownies (Score: 6-10)

Brownie Slices from Sainsbury’s

Chocolate Brownie from Oh So

Salted Caramel Brownie from Blackbird Bakery

Worst Brownies (Score: 5 or less)

90-Calorie Brownie from Fibre One

Chocolate Brownie from Costa Coffee

Not Really Brownies (Score: varies, not super high)

Sometimes I write reviews of things that aren’t really brownies but are only ‘sort of’ brownies, for various reasons. Those reviews are here.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice-Cream from Ben & Jerry’s

Fudge Brownie Milkshake from Frijj

‘The Brownie’ from Hotel Chocolat